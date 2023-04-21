17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week.

1. ‘I let some bread rise overnight, should have spaced them further apart’

(via)

2. ‘Special instructions for this burrito are perfect’

(via)

3. ‘Public shaming’

(via)

4. ‘I found this while looking for a picture frame’

(via)

5. ‘I set the timer on the camera then fell running to get in the photo. My families reaction’

(via)

6. ‘I Doordashed Dunkin Donuts for my nephew and I. This was the drop-off photo’



(via)

7. ‘A new piece of local artwork at a nearby Pizza joint’

(via)

8. ‘I asked my son to take a picture of me at Disneyland’

(via)

9. ‘He’s ‘boss’ed this’

(via)