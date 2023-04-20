Winners of a ‘lifetime supply’ of something are sharing what that actually meant – 19 fabulous tales

Life

Like us, you’ll have seen those enticing competitions where the top prize is to win a ‘lifetime supply’ of something.

And, like us, you probably never won it.

But these people have, after LordFrieza8789 asked this question over on Reddit.

“Redditors who have actually won a “lifetime” supply of something, what was the supply you won and how long did it actually last?”

And it prompted lots of wonderful replies, funny, wholesome, and frequently fascinating. Here are our 19 winners.

1.

‘My stepdad won a lifetime supply of WD-40 in the 1990’s. They sent him 4) 16 oz cans. He died in 2019, my mom still has 2 cans.’

Sea_Ganache620

2.

‘I won a “lifetime” supply of donuts (up to a dozen per day) at a local bakery, and it lasted 2 years until the original owner died and his asshole son took over the business.’

Criminal-Insight7060

‘So it was still a lifetime supply, just not yours.’

therefreshening

3.

‘I won free full body massages for life, which basically just translates to 2 massages a week. It was really good. I got addicted. I knew everyone who worked there and I got to experiment with all of them to see which were the best.

‘Ended up fluctuating between 3 different staff towards the end. They would even train new staff on me for free because I spent so much time over there. Those training massages never cost me anything either or counted towards my 2 free massage a week limit.

‘When the place closed down I realized just how expensive massages were… I haven’t had one in ages and I miss it so bad.’

Top-Dream-562

4.

‘One free movie rental from Blockbuster every week. And well ya know …’

TX-Wingman

5.

‘This happened in the late 90’s. A local bar ran a wet t-shirt contest where the girl who won would win a lifetime of free bar drinks at the bar. They also had cash prizes for 2nd and 3rd place. I don’t remember how much, but it was a lot at the time.

‘The result was a packed bar, tons of girls entered, tons of guys spending money. My friends girlfriend at the time now his wife won first place. She was stoked. He was excited. Within a couple of weeks, the building was condemned and tore down a few weeks after being that.

‘Turns out the owners of the bar knew that the building was going to be condemned and just wanted to have one last party.’

pilot4hire70

6.

‘My dad won a lifetime supply of cat food, but a) they delivered it all at once, and b) our cats didn’t like that flavour (of course).

‘We donated it all to a local animal shelter who were super pleased!’

HazelKathleen

7.

‘When I was a kid 30 years ago, my dad said he’d won free pizza coupons (I think it was Dominos?), and he had a massive stack of these little business cards, each for a free large pizza.

‘My dad said we had to be careful using them, though, so we would only use them occasionally, and I remember my dad sometimes making me order the pizza, and answer the door to get the free pizza, even though I was only like, 9.

‘Looking back, my dad worked for a commercial printing company and was not exactly an upstanding citizen. I’m pretty sure he didn’t win those cards …’

shyblonde83

8.

‘My parents won a lifetime supply of toiletries. Soap, toilet tissue, and some other stuff. Once per quarter, you mail in the coupon and they send you another quarters worth of stuff.

‘It’s all institutional grade. Like what you’d expect prisoners to use.’

robertlandrum

9.

‘When I was a kid, I won a lifetime supply of meat from a large butcher shop in my hometown. My dad put my name in one day and a few weeks later we get a call telling us we won a custom bbq pit, and a monthly supply of meat and supplies for life.

‘We got the pit a few days later and every month we’d get a foam ice chest of various beef cuts, sausages, and steaks, a couple dozen sodas, a bag of charcoal, lighter fluid, and a bag of whatever veggies they had around or something.

‘We were really poor at the time, so this was exactly something that could help the family out in enormous ways. My dad would have a bbq every weekend, sometimes several times a week. I remember sometime afterwards realizing that I hadn’t felt hunger in days or even weeks, and that was so unusual for me.

‘For years we continued to get the monthly supply. There was even one point where the amount of meat and sodas we got doubled. We were having a hard time keeping up, but that’s a good problem to have.

‘I remember near the time I was going to high school we got notified that the butcher shop got bought out by a larger national chain and the parent company just wanted to cut us a check to end it all. We gladly accepted. The check was for like $10k or something like that. By that time, my parents had gone to school and got their degrees and got better paying jobs, so the free supply of food was just bonus.

‘Looking back, that win helped us out a lot when we were poor. I can imagine the savings my parents gained from not having to buy as much food which was scarce as it was. We became happier and a little fatter as well.’

watabby

10.

‘As a consolation prize for losing on a tv game show I was given a popcorn popper, a little girl’s bicycle and a life-time supply of Dinty-Moore Beef Stew.

‘I gave the popcorn popper as a Christmas present and sold the bicycle. When the beef stew arrived it was one case of 12 cans. After trying the first can I realized that the other 11 would indeed last me a lifetime.’

OrwellWasRight101