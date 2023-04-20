This super sleuthing mum’s quick-fire takedown of a scammer is a (NSFW) treat

Life

The always followable @NoContextBrits shared this scammer takedown on Twitter which scores highly on all fronts, in particular the NSFW bit.

10/10, no notes.

This is why I enjoy British humor. They know how to use expletives at exactly the right time. — Merritt Duncan (@mdunc1982) April 20, 2023

I think my entire family and friends will react like this — Varun (@V4_Shah) April 20, 2023

It's a long way to Temporary

It's a long way to go

It's a long way to Temporary

To the correct spelling mum knows — (@DavidTaylorNYC) April 20, 2023

And if it’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing here are 23 times people did something similar.

Like this.

And this.

And this!

Follow @NoContextBrits on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @NoContextBrits