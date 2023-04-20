These guys ignored warnings not to mess with the moose and the payoff is A++

Animals

Even though you think you know what’s going to happen (and let’s face it, you’re probably right) the pleasure of this payoff is simply tangible.

It’s a couple of guys who didn’t just ignore warnings not to mess with this moose, they positively ridiculed them.

And at least they can’t say they weren’t warned …

F*ck around and find out,’ said Redditor bastard_vampire and they weren’t kidding.

Boom.

‘He’s not my moose!!! ‘(Proceeds to sic his moose on drunk assholes).’

catching_comets ‘Owners manual that comes with Attack Moose states: Rule #1 Always tell strangers “it’s not my moose” Rule #2 when moose does attack yell encouragement like “Yeah Get Em” and have treats ready.’

Fair_Acanthisitta_75 ‘I love that they were SO stupid that they got goaded into getting attacked. That’s some Looney Tunes shit.’

Scheswalla ‘Deadliest Animal in North America, probably largely because idiots like these think that they’re not.’

BreadItMod ‘They’re also massive. I just always assumed Moose were like deer until I took a visit into Maine. They’re fucking monsters, this moose is pretty small.’

Enfymouz “It’s not my moose!” ‘Best thing I’ve heard today.’

CampCrystalLake1980

Source Reddit u/bastard_vampire