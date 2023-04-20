27 eye-opening snapshots of the way we live now from ‘A Boring Dystopia’ on Reddit

Life

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘A Boring Dystopia’ which is dedicated to ‘chronicling how Advanced Capitalist Society is not only dystopic, but also incredibly boring’

And these 27 eye-opening snapshots totally nail the state we’re in now in magnificent (and occasionally crushing) fashion.

1. ‘Graffiti keeps rent low, fuck shit up!’

2. ‘You can’t afford a home, but you can pay rent’

3. ‘Remember to disable the hospital spy before discussing sensitive information’

4. ‘This might be too crazy but hear me out, the system may be rigged’



5. ‘Outshine the owner, earn $15/hr’

6. Then & Now’

7. ‘Found in the UK’

8. ‘Nothing changed’

9. ‘Self explanatory’



10. ‘Dystopian Maps Alert. Welcome to the US’

11. ‘Given to their nurses to recognize them during nurses week’

12. ‘Tip (off)’

13. ‘Start them young …’

