What happens when you throw an apple off an oil rig is proper jaw dropper

We remember the question about what would happen if you threw a sandwich off the top of the Eiffel Tower (no? Just us?) but we’ve never come across someone chucking an apple off an oil rig.

Until now.

And while you might reasonably suspect what is going to happen and you’d probably be right – to a degree – it’s still a proper jaw dropper.

The video has just gone viral on Reddit after it was shared by SinjiOnO.

Definitely something fishy going on there.

‘That first fish was on it. They went for it before it even hit the water or thereabouts!’

LungHeadZ ‘I had to slow down the video to see when that first fish made its appearance, it was already loitering around in the area at about 3 seconds in.’

trwwy321 ‘I was half expecting a bigger fish to come and eat the small fishes, and then a shark to eat the bigger fish, and then a megalodon … Almost.’

Maretsb ‘If you watch the bottom of the school a large shark definitely makes an appearance.’

StonksNewGroove “Apple’s back on the menu boys!”

CK-Prime ‘How much success are they actually having? I feel like a fish mouth isn’t really equipped to bite into an apple.’

calgeorge ‘I work offshore as well, and you’d be quite surprised. Did the same with watermelon rind, and they devoured it in about 2 minutes.’

Kelltics ‘What if someone falls overboard.’

capteni ‘They normally have some relief staff on call who can cover the shift until a new hire can be helicoptered in.’

ThreatLevelBertie

And just in case that’s put you really in the mood for this sort of thing, here it something similar, but with rice.

Source Reddit u/SinjiOnO