This TikToker’s cheese hack investigation is 67 seconds very well spent

Times are hard, and most of us are looking for ways to cut down on the bills. You might be rationing your energy use and thinking twice about using the car or getting that takeaway, but TikToker Cory – @corysworldd – had a flash of inspiration.

He shared his plan to save money on cheese.

“If this actually works, I’m going to consider myself a genius.”

That was quite the ride. TikTok users gave him 10/10 for trying – and for entertaining us all.

Respect for still uploading 😂

Nelmo3k

I love how pointless this was.

ratemypub

I’m imagining someone behind you waiting for the cheese at the salad bar like 😮

Alex Ibukun There was a group of builders looking at me like wtf 🤣

Corys World

Cory investigates!! LOVE THIS! I hope you also got a proper salad too as well as the cheese?? 💗

sophie so what

You know what I respect the curiosity bc if you don’t try you’ll never know 😎

Emma

This was the best possible ending 😂

Ralph Woofington

Wow that was a journey 😂😂😂😂

Jimbo

I was so gripped all the way, and thought you were onto something smart. You genuinely made me belly laugh so thanks for that 😂 and you are a genius.

Suffolk Meadow Flowers 🌸👩‍🌾

bobby mccarthy had a hack of their own.

The tills are scales why did you take it home to weigh it?

This is why.

YOU ARE JOKING ME, how did I not know that?

Corys World

We think Cory’s experiment was a massive success for its comedy value alone, but for those who consider it to have fallen down on the cost of the cheese, Krispy_Bacon had a suggestion.

You could’ve got twice the amount of cheese in there. RAM IT IN 😂

from Come On GIFs via Gfycat

But hang on – we did the maths and by our calculations, Cory got £1.74 worth of cheese, plus a drink and some £2.39 chicken tikka skewers for £4. He can consider himself a genius.

If you enjoyed the journey and want to keep up with Cory’s posts, you can find him on Instagram as well as TikTok.

