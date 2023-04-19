This student’s attempt to use AI to write their Twelfth Night essay was a glorious self-own

Science

To be filed under ‘too good to check’ comes this particular student’s attempt at using AI to avoid doing much (any) work for their message about Twelfth Night.

And it’s fair to say they didn’t quite manage to pull it off.

Teachers: "AI is a disaster, how am I going to know who is cheating?!" Students: pic.twitter.com/RXGLt4FYKA — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) April 18, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

A- for not deleting the part at the top — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) April 18, 2023

Apart from the cheating, this student is irretrievably stupid. — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) April 19, 2023

If someone’s lazy, even an AI won’t help 🙃 — Czarek Michalski (@AppleReviewsPL) April 18, 2023

I once had a student try to pass off a Pablo Neruda poem as his own. If the style and skill of Nedura wasn’t enough to tip me off, the web address of the site was at the bottom of the page when he printed it off before handing it in. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Dave Hambleton (@virtualham) April 18, 2023

Students – when you leave something in to see if your teachers really read your assignments: don’t leave it on the first line. — Trivia on a Shtick (@TriviaOnAShtick) April 19, 2023

Some people were taking it especially seriously …

That should get an automatic F. Not a chance to rewrite. — Beth Loves to Travel (@skywalkerbeth) April 18, 2023

Others less so.

I love this so much because it shows the pure contempt for this mode of learning and education – which makes me think it’s totally fake https://t.co/zKUqPlrwvt — dan nolan (@dannolan) April 18, 2023

Well, maybe. Still made us laugh though.

Source Twitter @venturetwins