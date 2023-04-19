Science

This student’s attempt to use AI to write their Twelfth Night essay was a glorious self-own

John Plunkett. Updated April 19th, 2023

To be filed under ‘too good to check’ comes this particular student’s attempt at using AI to avoid doing much (any) work for their message about Twelfth Night.

And it’s fair to say they didn’t quite manage to pull it off.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again …

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Some people were taking it especially seriously …

Others less so.

Well, maybe. Still made us laugh though.

