This space exploration conspiracy theorist was brought down to earth with a magnificent bump

Latest in a particularly frequent series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange shared by beerbellybegone over on Reddit.

It’s someone who’s not entirely (at all) convinced by Nasa’s latest voyages out into the solar system and beyond.

Boom.

‘A 1080p video has about 1.3gb per hour of video. It took the last rover over seven months to reach Mars. There are slightly over 5110 hours in seven months. That would mean a video for that mission would be over 6.5 terabytes.

‘And you know flat earthers are going to throw a fit unless it’s crisp, super high Def video. 4K would be closer to 80 terabytes. What a stupid request.’

Malakai0013

‘And they would watch it and call it fake because of a single frame drop at 3 months, 14 days, 7 hours, 26 minutes and 13 seconds.’

VitaminaGaming98

‘99% of that video would be of nothing but blackness. No reference points for months.’

hyperboleistheworst

‘I’m confused by what the first dude is even suggesting? That Mars doesn’t exist? Or that earth doesn’t exist? Do we exist? Who am I?!’

BrownSugarBare

‘I assume he believes we never actually put objects on the surface of Mars, similar to people believing people haven’t been on the Moon.’

rockjones

‘Day one: Leaves Earth.

‘Days two-two hundred and twelve: Stars with Mars slowly growing.

‘Day two hundred and thirteen: Landed.

‘Asshole: “Pff, what a waste of time.”

The84thWolf