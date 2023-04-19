Entertainment

Loose Women’s ‘ban protests’ poll is this week’s most misguided thing – 13 favourite responses

Poke Staff. Updated April 19th, 2023

Spare a thought – well, kind of – for the good people of Loose Women who took to Twitter with a viewer poll which was sure to prompt a bit of reaction.

Quite a lot of reaction, in fact, with a poll that asked their followers whether protests should be banned.

And the most extraordinary thing about it was the 4% of people who said yes (we didn’t know there were so many people in the Cabinet).

As you can see, the tweet was subsequently deleted, but not before the people had their say. And these 13 people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

The poll unsurprisingly didn’t it to air. Well, it did, but with a very important tweak.

Source Twitter @loosewomen