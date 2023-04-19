Loose Women’s ‘ban protests’ poll is this week’s most misguided thing – 13 favourite responses

Entertainment

Spare a thought – well, kind of – for the good people of Loose Women who took to Twitter with a viewer poll which was sure to prompt a bit of reaction.

Quite a lot of reaction, in fact, with a poll that asked their followers whether protests should be banned.

And the most extraordinary thing about it was the 4% of people who said yes (we didn’t know there were so many people in the Cabinet).

As you can see, the tweet was subsequently deleted, but not before the people had their say. And these 13 people surely said it best.

Next week on Loose Women: Democracy, how overrated is it? — Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) April 18, 2023

I’m not kidding when I say that daytime TV shows like Good Morning Britain, This Morning, Loose Women, Jeremy Vine etc… are one of the biggest causes of right-wing radicalisation in this country, thanks to how badly they frame any topical discussion or debate. https://t.co/i1lRjaWfkB — Mark Grimshaw (@MarkGComedyUK) April 18, 2023

Join us next week on Loose Women when we’ll be asking “fascism, is it worth a crack?” https://t.co/XAQqh6Gzyu — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 18, 2023

Here's the poll about banning protests @loosewomen didn't want you to see the result of. Either they were too ashamed or it went against their reactionary right wing narrative…. pic.twitter.com/FnbtZjThjn — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) April 18, 2023

Loose Women deleting their poll that practically everyone said ‘no’ to pic.twitter.com/WIYSQbCtpM — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) April 18, 2023

Can we protest about this poll? https://t.co/pPcqEQwoUA — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 18, 2023

Breaking: new "Loose Women" presenter revealed pic.twitter.com/T0v0ERJa3j — Kuntie Plopkins (@KuntiePlopkins) April 18, 2023

Loose Women doing the Government’s bidding. They wanted to get protesting banned, now they have deleted it because they are ashamed. Would be a shame if it got out. pic.twitter.com/tnOw1z8GUm — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 18, 2023

This Tweet was deleted by @loosewomen aka ‘Fascist Women’ after being humiliated and ripped apart in the comments LMAO. pic.twitter.com/HujCZORHaf — Supertanskiii ☭ Пародия (@supertankiii) April 18, 2023

Loose Women now discussing real topics 🤣🤣🤣@loosewomen pic.twitter.com/UAF6lccb2f — Trevor Coult MC (@TrevorCoultMC) April 18, 2023

Loose Women are asking if protesting should be banned. They don’t even understand why this is disgraceful. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 18, 2023

I guess this poll didn't quite go the way you'd hoped 😆 pic.twitter.com/tEw0DhRUEo — Loftino (@loftinopanevino) April 18, 2023

The poll unsurprisingly didn’t it to air. Well, it did, but with a very important tweak.

Loose Women have deleted their poll and the TV discussion has been tweaked to “do disruptive protests work?” pic.twitter.com/o4DiuZJSDT — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 18, 2023

Source Twitter @loosewomen