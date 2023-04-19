Life

This list of food requirements given to a restaurant by a diner is next-level stuff

David Harris. Updated April 19th, 2023

People with allergies and food intolerances have to be very careful when dining out, and nowadays most restaurants are all too happy to comply with customers’ instructions about what they can and cannot eat.

Sometimes, however, it can seem that some customers cross the line from making perfectly reasonable dietary requests into being the most entitled of what our parents might call ‘fussy eaters’.

Here’s one such jaw-dropping example.

It started when restaurant critic and writer, Jay Rayner, tweeted this exasperated message to his followers…

There were many sympathetic replies from those in the restaurant trade, but this one in particular was truly next-level…

Let’s take a closer look…

Wow! They’d be ok with fish and chips, we suppose, but there’s not a lot of room to work with.

Jay Rayner had this sarcasm-laden response –

Here’s what other Twitter users made of it…

Liverpool Wanderer succinctly captured the mood.

Food for thought…

Source Jay Rayner Image @Jo_Riddle, Timbigger on Pixabay