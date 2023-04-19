People have been sharing their favourite graffiti and these 23 are all hall of famers
It all began when @PeopleOfUK asked this over on Twitter.
What’s your favourite piece of graffiti? I don’t know if mine still exists, but there used to be one saying “Lubię rosół”. Which translates as “I like chicken noodle soup”. How could you not?
— Hannah in Devon (@PeopleOfUK) April 16, 2023
And it became a rather glorious celebration of people’s most cherished scribblings. Here are the 23 we liked best.
1.
sorry. I know I overuse it https://t.co/EyshSqCD5E pic.twitter.com/FhzjMJXJnT
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) April 17, 2023
2.
This is another one. Well known, I think. pic.twitter.com/fa3EpRAQPR
— Hannah in Devon (@PeopleOfUK) April 16, 2023
3.
Probably this that originally said, ‘Join the IRA’ but which was altered to say, ‘Join the library’. 😄 pic.twitter.com/pGpMdhE5J4
— Philip Taylor (@pstni) April 16, 2023
4.
— Steve Humphreys™ 🇺🇦 (@TheActualSteve) April 16, 2023
5.
— meredydd barker (@meredyddbarker) April 16, 2023
6.
The wall where George Michael crashed his car. https://t.co/jpVzw3wwQR pic.twitter.com/uipqukWeM5
— Jazz Tehara (@DrJazzTehara) April 17, 2023
7.
This! I took this photo, posted it to my (now defunct) Instagram, and it kinda went viral on the interwebs (from where I just downloaded it) pic.twitter.com/x3GSBOo70E
— Declan (@Myoosli) April 16, 2023
8.
This pic.twitter.com/wu6qtvV70N
— Kirsty Jobson 💙 (@KirstyNumbers) April 16, 2023
9.
In Dublin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xdTu4H2JGJ
— Gino (@GinoProg) April 16, 2023
10.
think about tgis one sometimes https://t.co/Lh4UvHhJfr pic.twitter.com/iybILXkkn8
— sudo (@evilcounty) April 17, 2023
11.
https://t.co/e6fVp5YYqy pic.twitter.com/UHZCjJ3StE
— 🚩Dan Credentials🚩 (@CharlemagnumPI) April 17, 2023
12.
https://t.co/Mg2dKgFnkl pic.twitter.com/wFJh1U6ka0
— seethe unraveling (@burnyourbones) April 17, 2023