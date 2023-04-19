Celebrity

Andrew Tate claimed he could beat a wolf in ‘mortal kombat’ and got a whole pack of takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 19th, 2023

If Andrew Tate were revealed to be a Sacha Baron-Cohen deep-cover character, would any of us really have a problem accepting it?

After taking a little time to recover from being mercilessly owned for pretending to be getting his sweat on in a lukewarm sauna, Tate was out there – as much as anyone under house arrest can be – threatening wolves.

Tweeters had thoughts – on the depth of delusion and the spelling mistake, for a start.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

We would watch the hell out of a series of Animals playing classic video games.

READ MORE

We regret to inform you that Andrew Tate has been philosophising again – 12 favourite takedowns

Image WikiImages on Pixabay