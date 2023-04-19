Andrew Tate claimed he could beat a wolf in ‘mortal kombat’ and got a whole pack of takedowns

Celebrity

If Andrew Tate were revealed to be a Sacha Baron-Cohen deep-cover character, would any of us really have a problem accepting it?

After taking a little time to recover from being mercilessly owned for pretending to be getting his sweat on in a lukewarm sauna, Tate was out there – as much as anyone under house arrest can be – threatening wolves.

Tweeters had thoughts – on the depth of delusion and the spelling mistake, for a start.

1.

Contestants on gladiators about to be absolutely clobbered pic.twitter.com/G6AqEyFjcw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 18, 2023

2.

3.

unfathomably angry about how any idiot can say that you can decimate a singular wolf. https://t.co/d7GQYPPfr1 — Ernest Malley premium account for only $8 a month (@ernest_malley) April 18, 2023

4.

“Would destroy a singular wolf” The wolf in question: pic.twitter.com/Bi7fP2H71J — Louis (@BggusDickus) April 17, 2023

5.

Wolves don't have opposable thumbs. I bet anyone could beat them at Mortal Kombat. Hell, I could beat one at Mario Kart. https://t.co/tyumjPLH1G — Stuart Houghton (@stuarthoughton) April 18, 2023

6.

"In mortal kombat, I would destroy a singular wolf. Decimation. I am one of the most powerful humans on the planet." https://t.co/oztjgsUZEk pic.twitter.com/Doj54sspvH — Dom (@domconaghan) April 18, 2023

7.

He’s talking like we can’t search his fights on YouTube https://t.co/kXH5kVM1Dq — Patrick 🇻🇦 (@P4t941) April 18, 2023

8.

9.

Just destroyed a singular wolf. I'd give it five minutes if I were you. — Pronob Antiballs (@TheInfoCouncil) April 17, 2023

10.

Andrew Tate wants you to know he thinks an Alaskan Malamute is a wolf but don’t worry he loves it very much even though he is constantly thinking about killing it. pic.twitter.com/TR4IrQpDQl — evan (@esjesjesj) April 17, 2023

11.

I just want you to know that this is how I'll introduce myself from now on. Hi, I'm Malindy. My hobbies include window shopping in museum gift shops and reading. In mortal combat I would destroy a singular wolf. Decimation." https://t.co/5GwDvOhMJJ — KYOTOWIFE IN KYOTO🆗️🆒️ (@yourkyotowife) April 18, 2023

12.

lmao ok lol, don't let me stop you walking into the woods & giving it a try pic.twitter.com/dfO5vNg8YL — _🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏🥏_ (@Seej500) April 17, 2023

13.

I take it all back! Andrew Tate is the real deal if this is true! He's like Chuck Norris, he could kill a single wolf with his tiger knob technique and wipe out a large portion of the species. pic.twitter.com/Ogt3mlxNut — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) April 18, 2023

14.

I just can't believe dudes worship a guy that writes fan fiction like this 😂 https://t.co/LxC2MY86rt — Trafalgar D. Water Ross (@ThisIsntRoss) April 18, 2023

15.

It’s weird to make this claim but be specific that you only mean one wolf pic.twitter.com/JIq2yKKOgQ — Tom Hunter (@OneLifeStand87) April 18, 2023

We would watch the hell out of a series of Animals playing classic video games.

I once beat a badger at Manic Miner! https://t.co/kDEzzCX7y4 — Ian Wilson (@felicefan) April 18, 2023

