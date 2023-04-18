This eagle-eyed takedown of Andrew Tate is a stone cold classic

Twitter

We’ve featured no end of takedowns of self-described misogynist Andrew Tate on these pages and this one is up there with the very best.

Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania facing charges, alongside his brother and two Romanian women, of rape, people trafficking and organised crime. They have denied all the accusations.

We mention him because Tate recently posted this picture of himself on Twitter, looking all very, well, Andrew Tate.

It prompted lots of replies, a large amount of them apparently in awe of his ‘focus’.

And one person in particular showed exemplary focus, by zeroing in to a particular detail on the wall of the sauna. Specifically, this.

The thermometer on the wall shows that your sauna is about 50 degrees. You are sitting in a cold sauna, on the bottom bench reserved for children. pic.twitter.com/BChErB11Hq — Jiri Keronen (@keronen) April 15, 2023

Ooof.

We’re sure it’s just the steam that’s distorted the photo, and it’s actually super hot in there.

50°C is hot. Why is the bottom bench for children ? — Camille (@ToujoursEso) April 17, 2023

No, 50 degrees of celsius means that the sauna isn’t even ready yet. The bottom bench is for the children, because the heat (and “löyly”) goes up. — Jiri Keronen (@keronen) April 17, 2023

At least somebody has tried to throw some water on the hot stones because humidity seems to be around 70 %RH. As a Finn, I'd approve 70 °C and 70 %RH as acceptable. 50 °C seems like you forgot to heat the sauna before entering it. — Mikko Rantalainen (@mtrantalainen) April 15, 2023

Underwear on😨 — Marko Ristiniemi (@RistiniemiMarko) April 15, 2023

Underwear, shorts and a towel! — Anter Yaşa (@AnterXYasa) April 15, 2023

Probably just trying to keep warm, by the looks of it.

And here are our favourite things people said about the exchange on Reddit.

‘FINNISH PEOPLE ASSEMBLE.’

VHallinto ‘The number of people who don’t understand that a sauna is meant to be hot as fuck is bizarre. ’50 is hot for being outside. It is pointless in a sauna. You would get more of a sweat on putting on a tracksuit and going for a walk.’

Mon69ster ‘Take the piss all you want (and definitely rightly so😆) but there’s 150k Tate idiots liking his tweet and that scares the crap out of me. ‘Just 1 of him is bad enough.’

mitchanium ‘Any hotter, and that snowflake will melt.’

008Zulu

Source Twitter @keronen