The payoff to the video of this sticker-loving motorist is irony defined, car excellence

Look up the definition of irony in your dictionary and you won’t find this, because it’s a video, obviously.

But it’ll do the job just as well. Even better, in fact because, well, best have a watch for yourself …

‘Oh the irony,’ said davidwallacecto who shared it over on Reddit. Keep watching …

Didn’t see that coming (okay, you probably did) and let’s hope it wasn’t a too serious accident.

‘Oh I am sure the car in front must have reversed into them at speed …’

Spottswoodeforgod ‘It happens.’

Beginning_Two_4757 ‘People with these stickers are spending more time looking out the back window than the front.’

justelectricboogie ‘From the way some people drive, I am 100% convinced some people spend their day driving around with no intended destination, just out to piss other people off.’

TheLateFry ‘There’s a car at my school with a sticker like that. Whole car has scratches and missing parts all around. I don’t think other drivers are the issue.’

‘Driving Pro Tip: those amazing brakes of yours work better when you look forward instead of living to antagonize the people behind you.’

thetburg

Source Reddit u/davidwallacecto