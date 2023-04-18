A Just Stop Oil protest at the World Snooker Championship was Twitter’s cue to have a laugh – 24 funny responses

Entertainment

There was a break of a different kind at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on Monday, when Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted the Robert Milkins and Joe Perry game, causing it to be postponed until Tuesday evening.

Out of Context Snooker shared this clip – which contains some spicy language.

I’m lost for words pic.twitter.com/Gqf5bKXlUu — Out Of Context Snooker (@OOCSnooker) April 17, 2023

Scott Bryan had more information.

Here’s when Just Stop Oil protestors disrupted the snooker pic.twitter.com/5WPETLQME1 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 17, 2023

BBC Four broadcasted the moment live. Here’s the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/M3Hi48WVMl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 17, 2023

Correction: BBC Four did not broadcasts the event live. It was in fact on the BBC Red Button. BBC Four captured another protest happening at the same time. pic.twitter.com/bmymBZoKHv — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 17, 2023

This is how Just Stop Oil described the event.

🎱 NEW OIL AND GAS WILL SNOOKER US 🦺 At around 7:20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play. The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by… pic.twitter.com/xWJXjW82jf — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) April 17, 2023

It certainly grabbed people’s attention, and as well as all the furious snooker fans and those who automatically rage against any pro-environment activity, we spotted these funny reactions.

1.

This is so dangerous. The shock of something actually happening during snooker could have killed someone. https://t.co/3UgORIpVf5 — Tom Little, your friend and hero. (@ThisIsTomLittle) April 17, 2023

2.

3.

I’m sorry, but Gender Reveals have gone too far now. pic.twitter.com/HCfrdQbhHS — Tez (@tezilyas) April 17, 2023

4.

I thought Trump had died and someone was spreading his ashes. https://t.co/9gZkFbTaCw — NewsThump (@newsthump) April 17, 2023

5.

HE WHO CONTROLS THE SPICE CONTROLS THE UNIVERSE!!! pic.twitter.com/RsH684ke6l — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) April 17, 2023

6.

it's the sound that really makes this, incredible https://t.co/fLZYkpbr36 — dan hett (@danhett) April 17, 2023

7.

Five years in prison. No parole. https://t.co/vDCOlLTWnw — alexmassie (@alexmassie) April 17, 2023

8.

When you overdo it with the bath bombs. pic.twitter.com/C26Kw1blvH — Flups (@TheRealFlups) April 17, 2023

9.

If anyone’s at the snooker can you keep an eye out. Some random guy just stole my bag of paprika, no idea why 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0h7ajecr7S — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) April 17, 2023

10.

Good to see they have implemented heat maps in this years world snooker championship pic.twitter.com/XhUsgl2Om9 — Howard Hamlin (@H0wardHamlin) April 17, 2023

11.

sorry snooker fans but isn’t this the type of protest that doesn’t inconvenience the general public and has very effective news impact #JustStopOil 👍pic.twitter.com/Pv2f5eO6nJ — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) April 17, 2023

