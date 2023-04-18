Pizza delivery guy makes 11th hour intervention in high-speed police chase and it’s quite the watch

Videos

Not the first high speed police chase you’ll have seen, obviously, but it might very well be the first time you’ve seen one ended like this.

It’s a video of a high speed pursuit which came to an end just as this delivery guy was arriving with his pizza. And there was surely no topping his unexpected, 11th hour intervention.

‘Pizza delivery guy ends police chase with his foot,’ said deadstar420 over on Reddit.

Nailed it.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Didn’t even drop the pizza.’

BeepBlipBlapBloop ‘He’s a pizz-officer.’

bumjiggy ‘He also delivered justice.’

Cringlezz ‘WHERE YOU GOIN WITH MY PIZZA???’

relpmeraggy ‘You can’t outrun the long arm of the ‘za.’

bumjiggy ‘What sort of tip for a trip are we looking at here?’

boriswong ‘Imagine if dude actually hit his car.’

KingTom513 ‘It would be a hut and run.’

bumjiggy

To conclude …

‘This guy does more than deliver pizza, he’s also an elite neighborhood watch crime fighter.’

mvnnyvevwofrb

Source Reddit u/deadstar420