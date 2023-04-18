Justin Trudeau’s takedown of this Christian pro-lifer just gets better and better

Politics

Leading contender for takedown of the week is surely this, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau responding to a Christian pro-lifer during his visit to a university in Winnipeg.

The exchange went viral for reasons which are about to be obvious (fear not – the intro only lasts a second or two).

That last line was a proper belter.

‘It sounds like you need to do a little more thinking … and a little more praying.’

Ooof.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter (click forward to the 50 second mark),

At the UofM campus, a confused PPC supporter tries to confront Justin Trudeau for being pro-choice. credits: NoahFromCanada/Reddit#PPCFail #UofM #Manitoba pic.twitter.com/bv9WjbhQUA — TheMayor.TV (@tMayor_McCheese) April 13, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it over on Reddit.

‘It’d be quite easy to debate that kid.. he’s obviously just regurgitating bullshit that he hardly remembers. He doesn’t even know he’s pro-life lol.’

WhoaSickUsername ‘It’s awesome when the kid stops recording after Trudeau slaps him with facts.’

kinger1793 ‘When you have very strong opinions that have all the depth of a teaspoon.’

Im_Just_Ant ‘A lil more praying on it as well was a nice touch 🤌🏾🤌🏾 lol.’

hoesmadsmfh ‘I laughed so hard, especially because you can see his eyes light up with laughter when he said it.

That being said, I think there is some truth to it. ‘That kid should do a little navel gazing about the meaning of compassion, the story of Mary Magdalene, and the first fucking stone.’

LeaningTowerofPeas

Unlike in a growing number of parts of the US, abortions are fully legal in Canada, and Trudeau has repeatedly said that every woman has the right to an abortion.

Source TikTok @kassycho Reddit u/theunknowxn