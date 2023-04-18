A phone-in caller’s Irish accent bamboozled presenters and created 2 minutes of comedy gold

Entertainment

David from Coleraine rang Talk TV to tell them about a near-death incident he’d experienced on a farm.

Listen to what happened.

David phoned in to say he was almost killed by a cow. The next two minutes were pure Alan Partridge.@lizziecundy @virtualash @AccidentalP #accidentalpartridge pic.twitter.com/VhJGMFzKQX — Chuck Thomas (@chuckthomasuk) April 16, 2023

25 years ago, he was nearly killed on a farm when he had an accident in his 35 Massey tractor, which was split in two – but the mudguard saved him. A lucky escape.

Except, that’s not what presenters Lizzie Cundy and Ash Gould heard. Here’s a reminder of their hilarious guesses.

AG: Two cattle came at you?

LC: Yes. They came at you – and they rolled on you …

AG: What happened with the cattle? How were you killed by cattle?

LC: No, they fell on him.

AG: What was that you just said – “Smashing two”?

LC: Two cattle smashed him in two.

AG: What – they came head to head and you were like a sandwich filling in the middle?

LC: Yes.

AG: What happened with the cattle, David, that nearly killed you? It’s quite simple. Did you get gored?

AG: I don’t know what you just said. You’re on a farm, right?

LC: And you’re wearing a mask.

AG: And you spooked the cattle?

LC: You were wearing a mask, you spooked the cattle.

AG: Why were you nearly killed by a cattle?

LC: Two cattle.

AG: It’s a very basic question.

LC: They squashed him. They fell on him. They’re heavy.

AG: Matthew Charter? Who the hell’s Matthew Charter

LC: Don’t bring him into it. He’s not here to defend himself.

AG: So, there’s no cattle?

LC: No, there was two cattle.

AG: No, he’s saying there wasn’t now.

LC: You had an accident on the road …

AG: So, you weren’t on the farm, you were on a road?

LC: So, there’s no farm, no cattle …

AG: You were on a road and you had a car accident and was nearly killed.

The accidental comedy gold landed well with tweeters, especially after it received this accolade.

These responses sum it up.

35 years ago Matthew the turtle was driving a car and then a monkey came and saved him. — Kate 🍅 Proud Demon & Illegal Lesbian 👹 (@KateronaBiscuit) April 17, 2023

This is absolutely sensational… AP WORLD CUP WINNER 2023!!! He was hit by 100 cows!!! pic.twitter.com/ugPcDPFKwP — Jon Hayes (@jonboy_avfc) April 17, 2023

This is bloody hilarious.pic.twitter.com/PbGFLEfqum — Crap Portraits (@Crap_Portraits) April 17, 2023

NEW SKETCH.

For more great comedy head to https://t.co/c6frumpWCE pic.twitter.com/HDsJsxNOc5 — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) April 17, 2023

Me trying to pitch a movie over zoom. https://t.co/BRSuccebH1 — Dean Lines (@deanlines) April 17, 2023

Thought I could decipher every accent in Ireland until I heard this. Jesus Christ https://t.co/gNRbfYxZ6m — Seán (@proudshite) April 17, 2023

We’re with Martin Cruise on this one.

I mean whether they can understand him or not it defies logic for the presenter to ask “how were you killed by cattle?” to a bloke on the other end of the phone!!!! — Martin Cruise (@cruise73) April 17, 2023

This proves that the Accidental Partridge award was completely appropriate.

