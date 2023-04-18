People think these 23 fictional characters simply didn’t deserve their fates

Entertainment

It’s almost unbelievably more than 20 years since Dr. Greene died in E.R. and some of us still can’t listen to Israel Kamakawiwoʻole‘s Somewhere Over the Rainbow without feeling a lump in the throat.

Dr. Greene isn’t the only character ever to draw a needlessly short straw in fiction, and Michael Matteo Rossi recognised that fact.

Who's a character that didn't deserve their fate? I'll start: pic.twitter.com/1708sLoyP6 — Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) April 11, 2023

Tweeters had a lot of suggestions – and not all were about death. These leapt out at us, but we recommend a deep dive through the replies and quotes – you know, for the trauma.

still maybe the most needlessly fucked up death i've ever seen in a movie https://t.co/3L4kNLBBGg pic.twitter.com/HReveOhRHv — ✪ daniel barnes ✪ (@Danny8bit) April 13, 2023

Who's a character that didn't deserve their fate? https://t.co/q6zgd1l2eP pic.twitter.com/DKAq7sy04z — Dr Miranda Corcoran (@middleagedwitch) April 14, 2023

>hard working man

>Loved by everyone in the village

>Saves himself for belle

>Attempts to kill a violent furry monster to save belle and the village

>Is supposed to be a villain

Gaston did nothing wrong https://t.co/YVQUVtrGmr pic.twitter.com/a174irRHFb — literallyVergil (@vergilswarrior) April 15, 2023

Simba was still a baby when he died https://t.co/ZNYfqqFcOY pic.twitter.com/UHg5NGn2ZI — Cleopatra Mokokoane (@CleopatraDK) April 16, 2023

Nah cause daisy really gotta see me pic.twitter.com/ZqoFCIjbUW — collin carter (@collincarter1) April 15, 2023

