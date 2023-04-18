Politics

Comeback of the day

Poke Staff. Updated April 18th, 2023

Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange shared by beerbellybegone over on Reddit.

10/10, no notes.

‘Note that knockoff Peterson up top, doesn’t own any of those things. Comparing one’s country to their private property is one hell of a leap.’
Winter-Guarantee9130

‘If they don’t speak English, how did they tell you that they’re here to stay?🤷‍♂️’
freeburnerthrowaway

‘The first post also describes what having a child is like.’
SombreZombie

Final word to the original poster …

‘The vast, if not absolute majority of Americans have an ancestor from outside the United States who was themselves an immigrant.’
beerbellybegone

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image Unsplash Jakob Owens