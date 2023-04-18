Comeback of the day
Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange shared by beerbellybegone over on Reddit.
10/10, no notes.
‘Note that knockoff Peterson up top, doesn’t own any of those things. Comparing one’s country to their private property is one hell of a leap.’
Winter-Guarantee9130
‘If they don’t speak English, how did they tell you that they’re here to stay?🤷♂️’
freeburnerthrowaway
‘The first post also describes what having a child is like.’
SombreZombie
Final word to the original poster …
‘The vast, if not absolute majority of Americans have an ancestor from outside the United States who was themselves an immigrant.’
beerbellybegone
Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image Unsplash Jakob Owens