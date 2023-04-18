This boss’s message to staff worried about their income had people hollering into next week

News

We’ve featured no end of managers and employers who have gone viral for the most unfortunate (and infuriating) of reasons and this one is surely right up there with the best of them.

It’s Andi Owen, president and chief executive of US furniture giant MillerKnoll, responding in a leaked Zoom to staff concerns that they might not get any bonus.

The company boss was reportedly paid $4.9m last year including a $1.2m bonus.

And when we say it’s quite the watch, it’s quite the watch.

zoom call from a ceo who cancelled all employee bonuses but took a $6.4 million bonus herself pic.twitter.com/SMZP6QQYCX — Warren Commission Test Skull (@conzmoleman) April 17, 2023

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, she goes and visits Pity City.

A company spokesperson reportedly said that the clip did not show the full context of a largely positive 75 minute meeting.

“Andi fiercely believes in this team and all we can accomplish together, and will not be dissuaded by a 90-second clip taken out of context and posted on social media,” a MillerKnoll spokesperson told Motherboard.

And here’s what people made of it over on Twitter.

This is what people should be on fire about.

This should unite all of us.

I would put aside my differences for a day, lock arms with fellow humans and march on this CEO’s house. https://t.co/GHGa3whhzY — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) April 17, 2023

CEOs should have to cancel they own bonus completely before they are allowed to touch employ bonuses — DansGaming (@Dansgaming) April 17, 2023

wouldst thou like to feel Rage https://t.co/G5Xdtu0tGN — jj skolnik (@modernistwitch) April 17, 2023

And to smile through it all… what personality disorder is this? — DJ Pain 1 (@djpain1) April 17, 2023

Capitalism — Amy Westervelt (@amywestervelt) April 17, 2023

Serious "let them eat cake" vibes here. — Timothy Smith (@tjsnh) April 17, 2023

i occasionally wonder if C-suite training in biz school is just learning how to professionally infantilize a workforce https://t.co/4OOthvVKN6 — rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) April 17, 2023

You want leaders employees will follow over a cliff — not leaders employees want to push over a cliff. — Shel Holtz (@shelholtz) April 17, 2023

plenty going on here but one of many things that leapt out to me was that mere moments after she went with the “be kind to people” bit, she was yelling at workers https://t.co/DqvurX9hQl — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) April 17, 2023

Never seen so many people brainwashed by capitalism that they (the poor, tax paying peasants) jump to the defense of the upper class in hopes they too can one day (if they work hard enough 😂) fuck over regular working people just like them. — Ellohime (@EllohimeTwitch) April 18, 2023

