This boss’s message to staff worried about their income had people hollering into next week

John Plunkett. Updated April 18th, 2023

We’ve featured no end of managers and employers who have gone viral for the most unfortunate (and infuriating) of reasons and this one is surely right up there with the best of them.

It’s Andi Owen, president and chief executive of US furniture giant MillerKnoll, responding in a leaked Zoom to staff concerns that they might not get any bonus.

The company boss was reportedly paid $4.9m last year including a $1.2m bonus.

And when we say it’s quite the watch, it’s quite the watch.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, she goes and visits Pity City.

A company spokesperson reportedly said that the clip did not show the full context of a largely positive 75 minute meeting.

“Andi fiercely believes in this team and all we can accomplish together, and will not be dissuaded by a 90-second clip taken out of context and posted on social media,” a MillerKnoll spokesperson told Motherboard.

And here’s what people made of it over on Twitter.

Source Twitter @conzmoleman