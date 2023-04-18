‘Autopilot is a drug’ is today’s most relatable 18 seconds

Videos

Here’s a most relatable 18 seconds for any of us who have ever found ourselves on autopilot and doing something very silly indeed (so surely all of us, then?)

‘Autopilot is a drug,’ said Sera0Sparrow who shared it over on Reddit.

Been there, done that.

Here are a few of our favourite things people said about it

‘Can we all just appreciate the “Shit I hope no one saw that…” check? 😂’

Alex_of_Bree ‘I liked the deep breath back into reality.’

Lordeverfall ‘I work in a hospital. Most of the bathrooms have automatic motion lights. There’s been several times at home I’ve went into my bathroom confused why the lights didn’t just turn on.’

LadyBearSword ‘I’ve done the ‘hand wave in the dark to activate motion lights’ at home a few times. At least once a year I try to open my front door with the car key unlock button.’

WizogBokog ‘Never has “had a really long day” been communicated as clearly on a face as this one has.’

failed-celebrity ‘Boutta have the best sleep of his life though.’

heavenlyhiraani

But most of all, this!

‘Dude has most probably spent the last 14 hrs keeping people alive. Dude get a solid pass on having to explain any form of tired stupid.’

woolymammoth256

Source Reddit u/Sera0Sparrow