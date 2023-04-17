The PM got tumbleweed instead of questions at his seriously cringeworthy policy launch

Politics

Rishi Sunak is a man on a mission to make maths popular, and he’s doing it with a review of the UK Numeracy strategy.

We joke about not being able to do maths, but we’d never make a joke about not being able to read. Our plans today bring us one step closer to changing our anti-maths mindset and ensuring every young person has the skills needed for a successful future. pic.twitter.com/5kT2hftrC3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 17, 2023

Most people would argue that there are much weightier priorities such as – oh, you know, affording food, or getting medical treatment when you need it. Perhaps even getting enough teachers to deal with the workload they already have before adding to it.

Rishi Sunak to the British people pic.twitter.com/vW3Gdgy7Wn — Patch Thompson (@Patch_Thompson) April 17, 2023

Can any adults do math, I’m trying to figure out how many hours it took for the Prime Minister’s vague education rhetoric to meet the reality that Tories have underfunded education so badly over the last decade that they’ve failed to attract enough teachers is it one https://t.co/NZH8YPqzpw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 17, 2023

If I was an interviewer I’d ask Sunak to show off his maths skills then get him to do sums that show how underfunded things are, how many interests he hasn’t declared or just end in the right numbers to spell ‘boobies’ — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 17, 2023

He launched his policy to a roomful of students and journalists at the London Screen Academy, where he opened up the floor for questions.

Here’s how that went.

Rishi Sunak can't get anyone to ask him a question about his maths announcement or an anything else. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/RFptHUosQ7 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 17, 2023

People shook off the second-hand cringe long enough to share their thoughts.

This is a bit like when you’d get a support teacher for the day and the entire class would start humming every time he spoke just to mess with his head. https://t.co/oKiXsbNB4s — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) April 17, 2023

To be fair to them, I watched the whole speech and it was so boring and patronisingly delivered that they had probably drifted off… https://t.co/gk1KfCRCJ1 — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) April 17, 2023

Literally no one is interested. Utterly superb. pic.twitter.com/VivrYXLfQ6 — Brendan May (@bmay) April 17, 2023

“Please someone ask me about my maths policy!” 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️pic.twitter.com/gz9zdtBxL9 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 17, 2023

Should’ve asked him some Maths questions,

E.g.

– how many days-worth of migrants to fill a Devon Barge + Rwanda camp?

– % of the 40 hospitals built?

– how many additional maths teachers will you need?

– what additional maths skills age 17 & 18 will benefit most people?

– etc — Andy Smith (@AndySmi59911209) April 17, 2023

Anyone on here able to uncurl toes? https://t.co/2tKtCJ08kH — Bobby London: (@Crumblybum) April 17, 2023

It reminded Farrukh of something else.

Rishi Sunak ignored by students when he asks them to ask him questions. It reminded me of that scene from Ferris Bueller's Day Off 👀 pic.twitter.com/pfrUBgYecp — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 17, 2023

Perhaps Sunak shouldn’t blame himself.

As a university lecturer, I’d be shocked if any students asked any questions to be fair pic.twitter.com/LWJFKHK72G — Sam Westwood (@westwoodsam1) April 17, 2023

On second thoughts, no. It’s about time he accepted responsibility for something.

