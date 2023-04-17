Politics

The PM got tumbleweed instead of questions at his seriously cringeworthy policy launch

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 17th, 2023

Rishi Sunak is a man on a mission to make maths popular, and he’s doing it with a review of the UK Numeracy strategy.

Most people would argue that there are much weightier priorities such as – oh, you know, affording food, or getting medical treatment when you need it. Perhaps even getting enough teachers to deal with the workload they already have before adding to it.

He launched his policy to a roomful of students and journalists at the London Screen Academy, where he opened up the floor for questions.

Here’s how that went.

from Tumbleweed GIFs via Gfycat

People shook off the second-hand cringe long enough to share their thoughts.

It reminded Farrukh of something else.

Perhaps Sunak shouldn’t blame himself.

On second thoughts, no. It’s about time he accepted responsibility for something.

