Watch what happened when this ref forgot to let the little football bus carry the ball
Dublin football team Bohemian F.C. have recently introduced a little bus to carry the ball out at home games – like the tiny car from the Euros, but decked out like a Dublin bus.
Here it is negotiating a light dusting of snow ahead of its official unveiling.
Do a wheelie!!
Not sure who needs to hear this but Bohemian Football Club now have a lil Dublin ball bus that dings around the pitch at Dalymount Park
It's due to make its debut tomorrow at 3pm- not sure if it's gonna arrive on time tho?
📹 @bfcdublin pic.twitter.com/WMEnNTG2Kk
— Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) March 10, 2023
When the team faced St. Patrick’s Athletic, referee Paul McLaughlin took the ball out in a more conventional way – and whoever had the remote control wasn’t happy.
Bohs Bus won't be disrespected. Any wonder we picked up a red from the officials? #bohpat #LOI pic.twitter.com/NIZzC9ykb7
— Barry Whelan (@zopolite) April 14, 2023
Bohemians’ little bus was meant to bring out their match ball, but the referee took it instead.
Bohemians’ little bus was not having it pic.twitter.com/huzwaVpZh4
— James Dart (@James_Dart) April 15, 2023
People don’t normally enjoy seeing someone get hit by a bus, but in this case they made an exception.
1.
Sack this referee https://t.co/nsiVWp93Hq
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 15, 2023
2.
Disgraceful refereeing https://t.co/GnnBW304h2
— Max Rushden 💛🖤 (@maxrushden) April 15, 2023
3.
Whoever was driving it deserves a medal.
Got far more publicity out of hitting the ref 😂 https://t.co/I3KGtdnLGa
— Ah Ref! (@RefComeOn) April 15, 2023
4.
🚌 Disrespect the Bohs Bus at your own perilpic.twitter.com/qrC7nJKedM
— COPA90 (@Copa90) April 15, 2023
5.
Greatest miniature bus in the world 🚌🤣pic.twitter.com/nm9ZhHJJin
— Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) April 15, 2023
6.
It's all fun and games until the Dublin Bus pops up on the next suspension list https://t.co/J1uXRorliO
— Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) April 14, 2023
7.
If you only watch one video with a disgruntled radio controlled bus in it this morning make it this one. https://t.co/cRgtQPYNWB
— LukeB_MTB @mastodon.social (@LukeB_MTB) April 15, 2023
8.
It’s the little movement backwards that gets me, like it’s gearing up for a charge
— Mark Harrison (@Incogniterra_) April 15, 2023
9.
The man in control of the little bus behind the scenes. https://t.co/qmaSfhI6mp pic.twitter.com/RQIkwjCpAG
— Dean (@Dean_Steeler) April 16, 2023
10.
This is NOT funny! I am a bus technician with over 20 years experience working with them and know that young buses only do this when extremely startled or distressed! https://t.co/TaZzQEotuQ
— Munster Derby Facts (@munsderbyfacts) April 14, 2023
11.
A fair and reasonable attempt to play the ball 🚌 https://t.co/RIvV7gUn02
— Harry McCann (@TheHarryMcC) April 15, 2023
Ronan Mullen took a shot.
Simply can't have a coach disrespecting the referee like thatpic.twitter.com/gwVpiRjbh8
— Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) April 15, 2023
In case you were wondering, Bohemians ended the match 3-2 down. That’s what happens when you disresepct the little bus.
