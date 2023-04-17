Entertainment

Watch what happened when this ref forgot to let the little football bus carry the ball

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 17th, 2023

Dublin football team Bohemian F.C. have recently introduced a little bus to carry the ball out at home games – like the tiny car from the Euros, but decked out like a Dublin bus.

Here it is negotiating a light dusting of snow ahead of its official unveiling.

When the team faced St. Patrick’s Athletic, referee Paul McLaughlin took the ball out in a more conventional way – and whoever had the remote control wasn’t happy.

People don’t normally enjoy seeing someone get hit by a bus, but in this case they made an exception.

Ronan Mullen took a shot.

from Goal GIFs via Gfycat

In case you were wondering, Bohemians ended the match 3-2 down. That’s what happens when you disresepct the little bus.

