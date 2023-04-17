Watch what happened when this ref forgot to let the little football bus carry the ball

Entertainment

Dublin football team Bohemian F.C. have recently introduced a little bus to carry the ball out at home games – like the tiny car from the Euros, but decked out like a Dublin bus.

Here it is negotiating a light dusting of snow ahead of its official unveiling.

Do a wheelie!! Not sure who needs to hear this but Bohemian Football Club now have a lil Dublin ball bus that dings around the pitch at Dalymount Park It's due to make its debut tomorrow at 3pm- not sure if it's gonna arrive on time tho? 📹 @bfcdublin pic.twitter.com/WMEnNTG2Kk — Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) March 10, 2023

When the team faced St. Patrick’s Athletic, referee Paul McLaughlin took the ball out in a more conventional way – and whoever had the remote control wasn’t happy.

Bohs Bus won't be disrespected. Any wonder we picked up a red from the officials? #bohpat #LOI pic.twitter.com/NIZzC9ykb7 — Barry Whelan (@zopolite) April 14, 2023

Bohemians’ little bus was meant to bring out their match ball, but the referee took it instead. Bohemians’ little bus was not having it pic.twitter.com/huzwaVpZh4 — James Dart (@James_Dart) April 15, 2023

People don’t normally enjoy seeing someone get hit by a bus, but in this case they made an exception.

1.

Sack this referee https://t.co/nsiVWp93Hq — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 15, 2023

2.

3.

Whoever was driving it deserves a medal. Got far more publicity out of hitting the ref 😂 https://t.co/I3KGtdnLGa — Ah Ref! (@RefComeOn) April 15, 2023

4.

🚌 Disrespect the Bohs Bus at your own perilpic.twitter.com/qrC7nJKedM — COPA90 (@Copa90) April 15, 2023

5.

Greatest miniature bus in the world 🚌🤣pic.twitter.com/nm9ZhHJJin — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) April 15, 2023

6.

It's all fun and games until the Dublin Bus pops up on the next suspension list https://t.co/J1uXRorliO — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) April 14, 2023

7.

If you only watch one video with a disgruntled radio controlled bus in it this morning make it this one. https://t.co/cRgtQPYNWB — LukeB_MTB @mastodon.social (@LukeB_MTB) April 15, 2023

8.

It’s the little movement backwards that gets me, like it’s gearing up for a charge — Mark Harrison (@Incogniterra_) April 15, 2023

9.

The man in control of the little bus behind the scenes. https://t.co/qmaSfhI6mp pic.twitter.com/RQIkwjCpAG — Dean (@Dean_Steeler) April 16, 2023

10.

This is NOT funny! I am a bus technician with over 20 years experience working with them and know that young buses only do this when extremely startled or distressed! https://t.co/TaZzQEotuQ — Munster Derby Facts (@munsderbyfacts) April 14, 2023

11.

A fair and reasonable attempt to play the ball 🚌 https://t.co/RIvV7gUn02 — Harry McCann (@TheHarryMcC) April 15, 2023

Ronan Mullen took a shot.

Simply can't have a coach disrespecting the referee like thatpic.twitter.com/gwVpiRjbh8 — Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) April 15, 2023

from Goal GIFs via Gfycat

In case you were wondering, Bohemians ended the match 3-2 down. That’s what happens when you disresepct the little bus.

