They did not think this anti-theft system through

Pics

Over on r/funny, u/tnatov described this image as ‘Top theft prevention’. Well, all we can say about that is ‘top sarcasm’.

u/Impossible-Visit-199 said –

If only there was some kinda cutting tool to break those pesky security tags. Well, that’s me stumped. Guess I’ll go home.

As u/yallbyourhuckleberry observed.

They just forgot to add the “try before you buy” sticker.

But u/mrterpyderpy probably hit the nail on the head.

Someone is fired.

Source r/funny Image r/funny