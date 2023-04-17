People are guessing what the government’s emergency phone alert might say – 23 favourites

News

CW – domestic violence.

If you’re in the UK, you’ll probably be aware by now that the government plans to introduce a phone alert system, like the ones that run in many other countries.

The new Emergency Alerts system will be tested nationally on Sunday 23rd April. The system will warn people when their lives are in danger. An Emergency Alert is a loud, siren-like sound with a message on your mobile phone screen. See more: https://t.co/VDFvbp2Jyp pic.twitter.com/LaeOKANpxI — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) April 16, 2023

I see we’ve all be signed up for an emergency alert system on our phones so the government can warn us of life or death situations. I love the idea of repeatedly hitting snooze on the warning for a nuclear holocaust. pic.twitter.com/TdmBG0W3T9 — Kate Lister (@k8_lister) April 6, 2023

Concerns have been raised about the potential effect on people who need to have a secret phone, such as those in abusive relationships. Instructions for switching off the alert sytem are now widely available.

If you have a hidden phone make sure it is switched off next Sunday when an emergency alert will be tested by the government. If you work with vulnerable people please let them know to expect it. https://t.co/s4Dn4L2udC — Museum of Homelessness (@our_MoH) April 16, 2023

The system will be tested at 3 pm on Sunday 23rd April, and the media have been sharing the details.

It was an open invitation to have a guess at the message – like these –

1.

Oh Jesus it's going to be a new U2 album isn't it? https://t.co/X3beEgfZ07 — joe muggs (self-parody 4 life) (@joemuggs) April 16, 2023

2.

Every person in the UK will get a text alert next week – and this is what it's going to say pic.twitter.com/sNkc5TCwJJ — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) April 16, 2023

3.

4.

5.

If it's not the beginning of Two Tribes by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, then my phone's going in the bin. https://t.co/BZSndrRqCX — Geraint (@geraintgriffith) April 16, 2023

6.

7.

Every person in the UK will get a text alert next Sunday- and this is what it will say pic.twitter.com/tMuNOsJAOj — chlo🏎️ (@_cosmicangst) April 16, 2023

8.

"The Orangutan Chauffeur in Cannonball Run 2 was a bit far-fetched" https://t.co/ZUS8V0nKL4 — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL (@ItsJohnRain) April 16, 2023

9.

On Sunday 23rd April the Government will test an emergency alert on most mobile phones. And it will sound similar to this #EmergencyAlerts pic.twitter.com/0R25MH7GAr — Chris 🌞 (@Chris_Alex) April 12, 2023

10.

"Confessions of a Window Cleaner was the highest-grossing British film of 1974." https://t.co/YGFBF5Z3wv — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) April 16, 2023

11.

12.