Folding jeans has never been this impressive – or viral
A TikTok posted by a denimwear shop in Istanbul has gone wildly viral, and when you see what’s in it you’ll understand why. The music contains NSFW language.
@ondenim333
Musab KAYA‘s 37-second video has been viewed almost 30 million times and has picked up almost 30,000 comments – including these.
It’s Jean Wick.
Jason
Jean Cloth Van Denim.
Juany
He is a jeanius 😂😂😂
Angela Shackelford
The retail final boss.
Sulieman
Now do fitted sheets.
Albie
Inevitably, it found its way to Twitter, where it’s had another million views so far.
Tweeters could hardly believe what they were seeing.
Just found the Salt Bae for men’s jeans. Absolutely riveting. pic.twitter.com/RGxkv9Nzm9
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 13, 2023
Men will learn to do whatever the fuck this is but won’t go to therapy pic.twitter.com/YevfCkRjvF
— Robert Manchild 🏳️⚧️ (@RobertManchild) April 13, 2023
When you’ve reached Grand Master in pants folding ranked pic.twitter.com/mvrNbROI1k
— Dee (@DiNyc3st) April 11, 2023
Now I do believe in magic. https://t.co/KJcpGSazKt
— AZ (@azkhawaja1) April 12, 2023
Me doing random chores so I don’t have to do things that actually matter
pic.twitter.com/qmka0kDwgl
— hafs-y (@nothafsy) April 12, 2023
It’s obviously not as easy as it looks.
Bruh. pic.twitter.com/0AGd3evKw7
— Richergirrlresist🍑🌊💙 (@ShawndeRichers1) April 12, 2023
Got to go. Need to find some jeans to fold.
Image Screengrab