Folding jeans has never been this impressive – or viral

A TikTok posted by a denimwear shop in Istanbul has gone wildly viral, and when you see what’s in it you’ll understand why. The music contains NSFW language.

Musab KAYA‘s 37-second video has been viewed almost 30 million times and has picked up almost 30,000 comments – including these.

It’s Jean Wick.

Jason

Jean Cloth Van Denim.

Juany

He is a jeanius 😂😂😂

Angela Shackelford

The retail final boss.

Sulieman

Now do fitted sheets.

Albie

Inevitably, it found its way to Twitter, where it’s had another million views so far.

Tweeters could hardly believe what they were seeing.

Just found the Salt Bae for men’s jeans. Absolutely riveting. pic.twitter.com/RGxkv9Nzm9 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 13, 2023

Men will learn to do whatever the fuck this is but won’t go to therapy pic.twitter.com/YevfCkRjvF — Robert Manchild 🏳️‍⚧️ (@RobertManchild) April 13, 2023

When you’ve reached Grand Master in pants folding ranked pic.twitter.com/mvrNbROI1k — Dee (@DiNyc3st) April 11, 2023

Now I do believe in magic. https://t.co/KJcpGSazKt — AZ (@azkhawaja1) April 12, 2023

Me doing random chores so I don’t have to do things that actually matter

pic.twitter.com/qmka0kDwgl — hafs-y (@nothafsy) April 12, 2023

It’s obviously not as easy as it looks.

Got to go. Need to find some jeans to fold.

