This DoorDash delivery guy had a close encounter with a swarm of creepy dolls on a customer’s lawn

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 17th, 2023

DoorDash delivery man and TikToker @moneywill82 shares clips of his working day, which can be quite fascinating at times. It can also be seriously creepy.

@moneywill82 #doordash #doordashing #doordashsucks #doordashfail ♬ original sound – Moneywill82

“It’s pretty neat, huh?”

Erm …depends on whether you’re in a Stephen King novel or not.

These TikTok users weren’t so sure.

That pizza would have become a frisbee if I saw that doll garden!
Roxy!

Bringing down the property value of the whole block, lmao.
DigiGhos✟

Great way to keep the robbers away at night!
baybeecheex

It’s all fun and games until they get up and run after you 😂😂
Buh-buh-Baccccccon

Would’ve been cool if they were all turned around looking at you when you turned away from the door.
SXN

Children of the corn😳
BEAUTYBUNNNY37200

I thought it was cool Halloween decor but then I saw the other houses being normal … and 😳
BlueLotus🌈💙

Quickly yeet the pizza onto the porch, then turn around and run like the wind.
Uberpooch23

Sorry, not me. That would have been a side walk delivery. I believe one of those doll ordered that food. 😳
jenniez913

Door dash is right .DROP IT AT THE DOOR AND DASH AWAY DASH AWAY DASH AWAY ALL.
user7530509748023

It also raised a practical question for autumn1316.

How do they mow? What a pain😅

Someone named Bec had a warning.

They’re about to sacrifice you, bro.

He already knew.

Right I was out of there!! Lol.

Oddly, though, he seemed to be more bothered by this opossum.

@moneywill82 #doordash #doordashing #doordashsucks #doordashfail #sidehustles #doordashlife ♬ This Is a Work of Art (Sketchy) – Dubskie

We know which we’d rather spot coming through the fog.

