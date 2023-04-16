19 weird, wild and wonderful listings spotted on Rightmove
We’ve been having a deep dive into r/SpottedonRightmove, which describes itself as –
“The craziest, wildest, weirdest property listing you can find.”
This is their call to action –
Toilet in the kitchen, sharks in the garden pond? Share the corkers you’ve spotted on Rightmove.
The people who posted these pictures understood the assignment.
1. They should have ironed the lawn first
2. Is it a TARDIS?
3. Decor by Michelangelo
4. Everybody needs a disco toilet
5. It’s a bit of a fixer-upper
6. The Trouble with Tribbles
7. Is that one of the bedrooms?
8. Show me your property listing that could be an album cover
9. They should knock a bit off the price for replacement flooring
10. Cook and wash dishes at the same time
