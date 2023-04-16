This optical illusion is breaking people’s brains
Akiyoshi Kitaoka is a Professor of Psychology at Ritsumeikan University in Osaka, Japan. His area of expertise is visual perception, visual and optical illusions, trompe l’oeil and all similar concepts.
Here are some of his best-known creations.
Rotating snakes
Rollers
Blue day and blue night
(The blue circles in the top half are the same shade as those in the bottom half.)
Such is Kitaoka’s cool score, that Lady Gaga‘s Artpop album features some of his illusions on the inner sleeve.
One of his images, Peach, shows two concentric circles – no, honestly. It does.
If you view the image from the side, it becomes easier to see the two circles without interference, but here they are, highlighted for clarity.
The illusion has been blowing minds on TikTok, and author Jason Pargin managed to sum up most people’s reaction.
@jasonkpargin No #fyp #fypシ゚viral #illusion ♬ FEAST (Taco Bell Edit) – bludnymph
TikTok users backed him up.
What in the biblical angels is this?
testingthesound
My brain hurts.
Ohio Medic
First time I got a blue screen in my brain!!! 😵💫😵😵💫
Hatanius
Why can’t I focus on them?
Mr Logical
I thought I was having a stroke.
Jonathan
Thanks, now I need to clean up my brain 😂
Dances with sheep
Where do I send the money to unlock this ransomware attack on my brain?
CopterHat
Over to Levi Richardson for an apt description of the phenomenon.
My eyes are gaslighting me.
As a bonus, here’s ‘Impossible wave with cats’. Which waves are higher?
