This optical illusion is breaking people’s brains

Akiyoshi Kitaoka is a Professor of Psychology at Ritsumeikan University in Osaka, Japan. His area of expertise is visual perception, visual and optical illusions, trompe l’oeil and all similar concepts.

Here are some of his best-known creations.

Rotating snakes

Rollers

Blue day and blue night

(The blue circles in the top half are the same shade as those in the bottom half.)

Such is Kitaoka’s cool score, that Lady Gaga‘s Artpop album features some of his illusions on the inner sleeve.



One of his images, Peach, shows two concentric circles – no, honestly. It does.

If you view the image from the side, it becomes easier to see the two circles without interference, but here they are, highlighted for clarity.

The illusion has been blowing minds on TikTok, and author Jason Pargin managed to sum up most people’s reaction.

TikTok users backed him up.

What in the biblical angels is this?

testingthesound

My brain hurts.

Ohio Medic

First time I got a blue screen in my brain!!! 😵‍💫😵😵‍💫

Hatanius

Why can’t I focus on them?

Mr Logical

I thought I was having a stroke.

Jonathan

Thanks, now I need to clean up my brain 😂

Dances with sheep

Where do I send the money to unlock this ransomware attack on my brain?

CopterHat

Over to Levi Richardson for an apt description of the phenomenon.

My eyes are gaslighting me.

As a bonus, here’s ‘Impossible wave with cats’. Which waves are higher?

