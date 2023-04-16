A toddler lost a shoe at the zoo and an elephant came to the rescue
We very much hope the rest of this elephant’s enclosure is more inspiring and lush than the bit in the video. Redditor u/yuMyuMKrooravani posted the clip to r/BeAmazed, explaining –
Elephant Returns Child’s Shoe That Fell Into Zoo Enclosure!
by u/yuMyuMKrooravani in BeAmazed
It’s more endearing than amazing, but it still got a lot of upvotes. Here are a few things people had to say about it.
Reason number 1737384937374 why animals are cooler than humans.
StBrosephTha3rd
He better got paid in peanuts for that gesture!
Castelinoz
Elephant: Please keep your smelly trash with you.
Sarothu
Elephants are bros. So many stories of them being kind to humans.
DomSearching123
Left his trunk up there after, like, “where are my peanuts?!”
drunk_fish
R/PetTheDamnElephant
Clone42069
Onestepbeyond3 hit the nail on the head.
It’s lovely to see them, and being caring too! 😃 It’s a damn shame they can’t live in peace in their own environment 🌳🐘
Source r/BeAmazed Image Screengrab