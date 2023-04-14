This actress’s brilliant response to men’s constant lewd comments was simply epic

Celebrity

This fabulous tale of a comeback which went the extra mile (or two) in preparation has just gone viral on Reddit and it’s an absolute hall of famer.

It’s the tale of Palina Rojinski, a German actress, TV presenter and model who had taken enough of the constant lewd and offensive comments left on her Instagram.

So she thought she’d do something about it and it was just magnificent, as shared by hellenmart over on Reddit. (Warning – contains explicit and offensive language).

Here’s the German TV piece about it (you might want to turn on the subtitles) which tells the story in fabulous fashion and makes it even better.

And just a few of the many things people were saying about it on Reddit.

‘This is some next level roasting of the creeps and the media. WELL DONE.’

-TheArtOfTheFart- ‘This is some ass-inine trolling for those who took the bait.’

Cosmo_MV ‘Now there’s an Uno reverse card.’

StevenEveral

And finally, here is Palina on Insta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palina Rojinski (@palinski)

Source Reddit u/hellenmart