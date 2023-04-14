‘So I finally decided to join the gym’ is today’s most relatable 29 seconds

Videos

In the race between ‘number of gyms we’ve joined’ and ‘number of times we’ve actually been to the gym’ over the years, it’s probably too close to call.

The intention is there, just, well, not much else. And few things if ever capture our experience on those very few visits than this video which has just gone viral on Reddit.

It was shared in the corner of Reddit called ‘me in real life’ and it’s 100% bang on.

Nailed it.

And – full disclosure – took us just a little bit too long to realise those were in fact real life people doing real life exercises.

‘That last one is legitimately impressive.’

daveywaveybaby ‘Even the guy beside him quit his rep and went home.’

keylo-92 ‘The woman on the elliptical had me dying.’

OwnPack431 ‘I’m not even sure if it’s better cardio to do it that way.’

koviko ‘That one guy who was running on the treadmill while holding a tire is absolute talent right there.’

Protokhi123 ‘It’s sad that this is true, a lot of people avoid going to the gym because they feel bad about being out of shape :(‘

SyderoAlena

But most relatable of all, was this.

‘Now its gonna take 4 years to cancel the membership.’

bonedead

Source Reddit u/BabaYadaPoe