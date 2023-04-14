Watch the hilarious way this breakfast radio host announced her pregnancy on air

Celebrity

Australian breakfast radio host Jess Farchione – @jessfarchione – wanted her exciting pregnancy news to be broken to the listeners in a special and entertaining way. Her friend and colleague Mandy Catalano – @amanda.catalano – shared the proof that it was very much mission accomplished.

Watch what happened.

“One particular consumer is responsible for 70% of the Hunter Valley’s wine economy – and without this consumer, veteran winemaker Mike De Iuliis is bracing for the worst.” “I’m really worried that without this consumer, the Hunter River’s going to run pink with undrunk rosé.”

We doubt there could have been a better way to break the news, and it’s over to Jess, now, for confirmation.

“BEST ANNOUNCE EVER… it I do say so myself.”

TikTok users agreed.

I love how the winemakers and deli owner got in on it and took it so seriously. So clever!!

doodlebob

OH MY GOD. This is amazing. What good sports all getting involved. 10/10 today’s internet win.

heretowatchthetiktoks

This is so cute and hilarious and I am thrilled her workplace is so supportive!!! Why am I crying!!!

dq

Best pregnancy announcement I’ve ever seen, very creative. Congratulations.

Jesse🐨

Holy shit I was expecting something short and funny but the commitment from everyone involved was absolutely masterful! Genius!

sarnz

I’m squealing this is too funny 😂

Alicia Hannah Naomi

Hunter Valley businesses will be glad to hear that a rescue package is on the way, courtesy of SuziQ.

As a local wine and cheese lover, I’m happy to eat and drink more to help the local economy.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Well done to everyone who helped with the amazing pregnancy announcement, but most of all, congratulations to Jess and her husband, Angus Harper.

We can’t wait to see how they announce the birth.

Source Mandy Catalano Image Screengrab