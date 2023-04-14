Entertainment

‘Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right 100% woke-free beer’ is not a parody – Cheers to these 16 funny reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 14th, 2023

From the people who brought you the boycotts of Mr Potato Head, for introducing a non-gendered Potato Head, and M&Ms, for changing the shoes of two of its characters, comes a refusal to drink Bud Light.

The brand, owned by Anheuser-Busch, has produced LGBTQ+ celebratory cans to mark Pride Month for the past two decades – a fact which had obviously escaped many of the people currently ranting about it, until the company turned to trans woman Dylan Mulvaney to promote their March Madness event.


Via

Since the video dropped, right-wing Americans have been owning the libs by pouring away beer they’ve already paid for. That’ll show them.

To make sure that those same right-wing Americans have something left to drink, Donald Trump‘s former campaign director, Seth Weathers, is producing his own beer.

Comedian Walter Masterson shared Weathers’ absolutely wild commercial. Brace yourself.

As much as we like Walter, we weren’t totally convinced it wasn’t a parody until we checked the website.

$19.99 for 6 cans – not including postage.

While there were plenty of people messaging Seth Weathers to praise his new enterprise, there were also a lot of very funny takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

The ‘brains’ behind Ultra Right may not have done their due diligence.

Oh Dear How Sad Never Mind GIFfrom Oh Dear How Sad GIFs

Source Walter Masterson Image Screengrab