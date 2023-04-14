‘Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right 100% woke-free beer’ is not a parody – Cheers to these 16 funny reactions

Entertainment

From the people who brought you the boycotts of Mr Potato Head, for introducing a non-gendered Potato Head, and M&Ms, for changing the shoes of two of its characters, comes a refusal to drink Bud Light.

The brand, owned by Anheuser-Busch, has produced LGBTQ+ celebratory cans to mark Pride Month for the past two decades – a fact which had obviously escaped many of the people currently ranting about it, until the company turned to trans woman Dylan Mulvaney to promote their March Madness event.



Via

Since the video dropped, right-wing Americans have been owning the libs by pouring away beer they’ve already paid for. That’ll show them.

To make sure that those same right-wing Americans have something left to drink, Donald Trump‘s former campaign director, Seth Weathers, is producing his own beer.

Comedian Walter Masterson shared Weathers’ absolutely wild commercial. Brace yourself.

I swear to god this isn’t satire. pic.twitter.com/Q8KjEzo8SD — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) April 13, 2023

As much as we like Walter, we weren’t totally convinced it wasn’t a parody until we checked the website.

$19.99 for 6 cans – not including postage.

I just did a mock order without following through, from an address in Florida. It would cost $33 for a 6-pack along with shipping. pic.twitter.com/ge4gmfkXiy — Marlana 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@UkraizyCanadian) April 13, 2023

While there were plenty of people messaging Seth Weathers to praise his new enterprise, there were also a lot of very funny takedowns.

1.

I hate it when companies try to be political. That's why I drink Conservative Dad's Ultra Right 100% Woke-Free American Beer. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) April 13, 2023

2.

Imagine being so triggered you start a brewery — Robin LeBlanc, from work (@TheThirstyWench) April 13, 2023

3.

Hi, I'm Troy McLure and you might remember me from other woke free products such as Hammers!! for men who bang hard… https://t.co/u9HMG2yfVZ pic.twitter.com/sgRyhDE0wC — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) April 13, 2023

4.

I hate it when my beer is not woke enough to legally sell in stores pic.twitter.com/BWXMqeO2OS — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) April 13, 2023

5.

“Guns don’t kill people. Beer cans with rainbows on them kill people.” — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) April 13, 2023

6.

Apparently, this is real.

But if I told you it was a parody video, would you know the difference? 😂 https://t.co/5VAaGH6qXB — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 13, 2023

7.

all this because bud light did one sponsored instagram post with a trans person is fucking crazy https://t.co/cB85lWAzKG — matt (@mattxiv) April 13, 2023

8.

Excellent parody. Can't decide if the hilarious amount of trips to the can or the purposefully awful throw is the best part 🤣 — 🎙Bauer (@MikeJackBauer) April 13, 2023

9.

10.

What the actual fuck is happening on this planet https://t.co/pH63i8EqDH — Jim'll Paint It (@Jimllpaintit) April 13, 2023

11.

I think I figured out the grifting cycle https://t.co/1lS2QtDWH9 pic.twitter.com/OmtGyOdsM8 — Slazac 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🌐🪬 (@TrueSlazac) April 13, 2023

12.

Is this Virtue Signaling or — chip goines (@chipgoines) April 13, 2023

13.

this makes me want to buy bud light even more. https://t.co/tCCB0hflHJ — Kaila Copenhaver (@kmcope92) April 13, 2023

14.

hell yeah it’s about time someone stood up for US (weird guys at a children’s playground rambling about bathrooms and playing t-ball with beers) — alex blagg (@alexblagg) April 13, 2023

15.

Finally a beer for light supremacists https://t.co/DffeFQWBA4 — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) April 13, 2023

16.

This guy is selling his “ultra right” beer for $35 a six pack. You can do that when your clientele is dumb people. pic.twitter.com/q2gqZyygBs — Davram (@davramdavram) April 13, 2023

The ‘brains’ behind Ultra Right may not have done their due diligence.

Hey guess what this dipshit didn’t realize? You can’t use “Ultra” in the name of your “$35 for 6 cans” beer. A little company called Anheuser Busch is super litigious about it lol. https://t.co/3noXYBzuOT pic.twitter.com/eArx9SYhI8 — Catastrophic Failure (@ohshidt) April 13, 2023

READ MORE

A right-wing commentator’s rant about woke paper towel advice saw him thoroughly rinsed

Source Walter Masterson Image Screengrab