A clip from ‘Dawson’s Creek’ has resurfaced on Twitter and people are confused and amazed

We admit that we’re a bit too old to have watched the vastly popular American teen-drama ‘Dawson’s Creek’ when it first aired, but that certainly doesn’t prevent us from marvelling at this 7-second clip taken from the series, which has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s not so much the content of the excerpt which is attracting attention (someone being smacked in the face with a basketball), but rather the manner in which it was filmed. A directorial accident or perfectly designed camerawork? Whichever it was, it definitely looks very painful indeed.

Thanks to @JayCheel for sharing…

This shot in Dawson’s Creek is blowing my mind. pic.twitter.com/0cpbbvwbDt — JΔY CHΣΣL (@JayCheel) April 12, 2023

OUCH! Here are some of the responses…

to me this is cinema — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) April 13, 2023

This must've been an accident and they just decided to use it, right? — Pat Casey (@Pat_Kc) April 13, 2023

My face hurts — Jay Richards (@jaykrichards) April 13, 2023

Sometimes, the simplest answer is the right one. The basketball was probably a lightweight replica, certainly would explain the floaty way it flies after the camera bounce. The bounce off the camera was unintentional, but the director liked it so much, they kept it in. — Dave (@RealDaveRoberts) April 13, 2023

Believe or not this took 185 tries. They asked the actor if he wanted a break from getting hit in the face and he just kept going. Absolute legend. — Brandon (@Br9nn0n) April 13, 2023

is this breaking the 4th wall or just breaking the camera lens? — je (@srzjeee) April 13, 2023

This exchange between Rachel Talalay and Josh Jackson – the actor blocking the ball with his face – should put all speculation to bed.

Def not CG, not then + window reflections correct. Theory: realistic lighter ball thrown from close to actor, accidentally bounces off and hits matte box/camera protection. JJ was already turning, just misses him. Lucky accident, director would not design this shot. — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) April 13, 2023

👆 — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) April 14, 2023

Source Jay Cheel Image Screengrab