A clip from ‘Dawson’s Creek’ has resurfaced on Twitter and people are confused and amazed

David Harris. Updated April 14th, 2023

We admit that we’re a bit too old to have watched the vastly popular American teen-drama ‘Dawson’s Creek’ when it first aired, but that certainly doesn’t prevent us from marvelling at this 7-second clip taken from the series, which has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s not so much the content of the excerpt which is attracting attention (someone being smacked in the face with a basketball), but rather the manner in which it was filmed. A directorial accident or perfectly designed camerawork? Whichever it was, it definitely looks very painful indeed.

Thanks to @JayCheel for sharing…

OUCH! Here are some of the responses…

This exchange between Rachel Talalay and Josh Jackson – the actor blocking the ball with his face – should put all speculation to bed.

Source Jay Cheel Image Screengrab