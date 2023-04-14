Amazon Complaint of the Day

Weird World

A Redditor named u/theredhound19 shared this screengrab of a complaint by a disgruntled self-IDing Christian, after Amazon based a bit of marketing on Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-a-lot.

Oh, well – if they can quote the chapter and verse, they must be right.

Reddit users weren’t convinced.

God’s a big boy. He can handle it.

NammityName

God is also not God’s actual name. Bet most Christians don’t know it.

ObservingJackal It’s Harold. Just like in the prayer. “Our Father, who art in heaven, Harold be thy name…”

BinkoTheViking

It must be one of those rap guy’s boxes.

user-name-1985

I’ve always dug the man Jesus, but his fan clubs suck.

No-Net-1404

I like big box and I cannot lie, you other shippers can’t deny.

QueenRottidier

I got an Amazon box with that on it. Song was STUCK in my head for hrs lol.

WeNeedAnApocalypse

u/DaisyDuckens had some important information.

I was taught taking the Lord’s name in vain was claiming God told you to do something when he didn’t or claiming you’re doing God’s work when you’re not. Not saying Oh my god. And my parents were Sunday school teachers.

u/Wrothrok pointed out a certain irony.

Another way to take “the Lord’s” name in vain is to say you’re a Christian, but not live your life according to the tenets of Christianity. I’d be willing to wager at least half the “Christians” in the US do this on a daily basis.

But u/pinocola‘s comment is making us question everything.

Baby Got Back is 31 years old.

