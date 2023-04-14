25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Round Ups

It’s that time again. Time to find somewhere comfortable – maybe with a handy drink of something or other, and five minutes’ peace. Once all that is in place, we hope you enjoy the funny stuff we’ve found this week.



1.

I have never worked out the moral to Humpty Dumpty. Is it… Don't let horses do medical things? — Amanda Blain ● (@amandablain) April 8, 2023

2.

If I go missing, please understand, I have lied about my weight on my license, dramatically. — Jenna Kim Jones (@jennakimjones) April 7, 2023

3.

flight attendant: is there a doctor on board me: i have a doctorate in mathematics flight attendant: this man is dying me: minus one — alien skier (@clichedout) April 8, 2023

4.

Exciting news for all Level 42 fans. pic.twitter.com/ekT44iagyC — Mrs Steve O'Brien (@MrsSteveMOBrien) April 11, 2023

5.

Somebody on a cooking show said they were gonna rehydrate some raisins for their dish. That’s just grapes. You can’t sneak grapes by me — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) April 11, 2023

6.

What do we want?

Cheese.

When do we want it?

I already ate it. — Barry BeNiceButNotSicklyNice (@barryjohnharper) April 11, 2023

7.

Day 137 of telling myself I’ll start working out as soon as my [body part] stops hurting — Midge (@mxmclain) April 10, 2023

8.

Indiana Jones & The Wait What They’re Making Another One — Adam (@YSylon) April 7, 2023

9.

If you're struggling to open a jar, try running it under hot water for 10 seconds. Now it's wet and you can't open it. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) April 11, 2023

10.

"Bears are omnivores so if you think about it, eating porridge makes perfect sense."

my date: *heavy sigh* "Ok. Do you have a second favorite book?" — SentientBunnySuit🐰 (@SuitSentient) April 4, 2023

11.

Went to my dyslexic pal's gender reveal party the other day and they just brought out a goose — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) April 11, 2023

12.