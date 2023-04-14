13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 favourite funny pictures that went viral on Reddit this week.

1. ‘My husband got me this mug because I love plants. My colleagues couldn’t stop laughing’

2. ‘They’re completely over neighbors not picking up their dogs’ poop’

3. ‘I think he might’

4. ‘For weeks we’ve been having issues with a bird flying into this window. My daughter’s Nicolas Cage pillow solved the problem’

5. ‘A sign that I made for a customer a few years back’

6. ‘It takes roughly 30 Creme Eggs to fill a fullsized easter egg. Presenting…the Megga Creme’

7. ‘Come to Hull for the best 90 minutes of your life’

8. ‘My dog was neutered yesterday & he hates a cone so I had to come up with a better solution (= the pants). This is his favourite pose’

9. ‘Should’ve renewed earlier’

10. ‘It looks like they met my husband’

11. ‘This dog looks like a croissant’

12. ‘LAGA DYGA!’

13. ‘Why I love cats’

Source Reddit r/funny