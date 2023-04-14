13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns from the last week

1. ‘Woman challenges a University Of Ottawa professor about vaccines’

2. ‘That was extremely hateful’



3. ‘Aussies would like to have a word’

4. ‘Kathy Burke 1, Liz Truss 0’

Liz Truss is set to deliver a speech blaming ‘woke culture’ for high taxes https://t.co/xmMCnV61FU — ITV News (@itvnews) April 12, 2023

5. ‘Is Paul G going to be banned from Twitter?’

6. ‘The King came to Slay’

7. ‘How to deal with the haters’

A joyous masterclass in how to deal with the haters from @_NatashaDevon on @lbc… pic.twitter.com/l2HmqB0N01 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 11, 2023

