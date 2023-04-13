This prediction from a 1953 newspaper is ringing lots of bells 70 years later

Science

We were going to say we hoped this particular telephone company executive also did the lottery, but there weren’t many of them around in 1953.

But his gift of foresight was quite something, as evidenced by his thoughts on the future of the humble telephone in a newspaper clipping that’s just gone viral on Reddit.

And the headline writer really nailed it.

Ring any bells?

‘The history of mobile phones goes back to 1908 when a US Patent was issued in Kentucky for a wireless telephone…‘

slyder777 ‘Aka: a radio. People forget that the cellular, wifi modules, etc. are just tiny radios.’

quaffee ‘This one was pretty spot on too: ‘Dr. Walter Gibbs : [laughs] You’ve got to expect some static. After all, computers are just machines; they can’t think. ‘Alan Bradley : Some programs will be thinking soon. ‘Dr. Walter Gibbs : Won’t that be grand? Computers and the programs will start thinking and the people will stop. ‘TRON (1982).’

positivecynik ‘Nikola Tesla, 1926: “When wireless is perfectly applied the whole earth will be converted into a huge brain, which in fact it is, all things being particles of a real and rhythmic whole. We shall be able to communicate with one another instantly, irrespective of distance. “Not only this, but through television and telephony we shall see and hear one another as perfectly as though we were face to face, despite intervening distances of thousands of miles; and the instruments through which we shall be able to do this will be amazingly simple compared with our present telephone. “A man will be able to carry one in his vest pocket.”

woodrobin ‘Sounds like they over promised and under delivered with the flying cars though.’

Redicted

Source Reddit u/Pasargad