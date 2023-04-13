‘What made you realise you’re old?’ 19 hilariously relatable telltale signs

Life

You don’t have to be a person of a certain age to appreciate this post but, let’s face it, it probably helps. A lot.

It all started after Pred1949 asked this over on Reddit.

What made you realize “you’re old”?

And the answers came flooding in!

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them, before we nodded off in our favourite armchair with the newspaper over our face – and these 19 were the funniest and most painfully relatable.

1.

‘Doing nothing became my favorite thing to do on the weekend.’

MooreDubs

2.

‘Hahaha this is a common conversation with my husband and I. “Do we have to do anything this weekend?” “I don’t think so.” “Oh thank god.”

‘We always end up doing some responsible shit anyway.’

tamarainspace

3.

‘The first time the barber asked if I wanted my eyebrows trimmed.’

jgriss

4.

‘Spent my 30th birthday itching to go home and take my new cordless vacuum cleaner for a spin.’

SamCropper

5.

‘Reminds me of when I was at a store and thought to myself “No, I shouldn’t buy that video game, I’ve already treated myself to a leaf blower today.”

doomalgae

6.

‘Whenever I have to enter my birthdate in a drop-down menu.’

didfart

7.

‘You see me scrolling.

‘I’m hating.

‘Somebody trolling, tryna tell me that I’m past age thirty.’

BoJackB26354

8.

‘When I gave dating sites a try and found that the people my age were old looking.’

No-Handle-3515

9.

‘At 44 I don’t feel old but when I’m going to do something now a days I think about it if I could get hurt.’

Youhurtmypee

10.

‘When my Mom moved into my mirror.’

hazelhas2