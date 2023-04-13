17 perfectly timed moments from r/nevertellmetheodds

Pics

Reddit’s Nearly Impossible Odds forum – otherwise known as r/nevertellmetheodds – describes its content like this –

Nearly impossible feats of achievement, those with great degree of difficulty or incredible odds.

We’ve collected some posts that very much fit the bill.

1. Montreal Ice Storm 2023



(Via)

2. Two candidates with the same name got equal amount of votes in the Finnish parliament election.



(Via)

3. Oh no!



(Via)

4. The first and second times there was a surviving set of sextuplets, they were born on the same day 6 years apart.



(Via)

5. What a day to be drafted into World War I.



(Via)

6. How this pilot’s plane was hit



(Via)

7. Rainbow appears to deflect lightning



(Via)

8. A tram in the Netherlands failed to stop in time & broke through the barrier. It was held up by the statue of a whale’s tail



(Via)

9. Found a dog toy that is a less-spooky-version of my husband’s tattoo.



(Via)