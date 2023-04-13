Look North’s viral Clean Air Zones vox pop is back – and it’s still spectacular

News

The UK has a number of Clean Air Zones (CAZ), in which vehicles with more problematic emissions are discouraged from entering by a range of charges.

Back in 2022, a Bradford man spoke to the BBC about the upcoming CAZ in his area and went wildly viral for what he had to say on the matter.

The clip has just popped up again on TikTok and it’s well worth a revisit.

When they create clean air, how do they keep it? Because when the wind blows, the clean air goes. And that’s what I want to know, are they going to put a big dome over Bradford?

It wouldn’t be out of place in a satirical sketch show, but it’s real. What a time to be alive.

“when the wind blows, the clean air goes” I’m going to say that every time I fart from now on.

A Load Of Old Scrap

I think these are Bob Dylan lyrics?

Fred Asquith

He thinks he’s onto something which is the best bit💀

Tomrgggg

He’s a poet and doesn’t know it.

big dog

Sounds like something from Phoenix Nights 😂

@ShortnBluntTho

He’s definitely had this conversation down the pub.

Jane

I want this on a T-shirt.

jayneybobs

I’m in Wakefield and on windy days we are all outside enjoying Bradfords clean air.

Alan Bennett523

Ask him what’s heavier a kg of steel or a kg of feathers?

Robbs

Karl Pilkington has been on the Special Brew.

Aaron Middleton

Daniel Cuttings had a solution to the escaping clean air problem.

“Tbf he raises a point they should put massive fans down that always go against the wind to blow the clean air back.”

Bradford Man doesn’t quite win the comedy vox pop crown, though. Not while this exists.

Classic of the vox pop genre there on Newsnight pic.twitter.com/B7eT4iiR8d — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrath) July 7, 2022

