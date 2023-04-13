‘What’s an insult you’ll never forget?’ – 19 absolute zingers

Twitter

While we don’t suggest anyone goes around being mean to people, we have to admit that we enjoy a good insult – especially when the recipient could do with being taken down a peg or twelve.

This tweet opened the door to a flood of great insults.

What’s an insult you’ll never forget? — Zaza Man (@Zazamyodor) April 6, 2023

We highly recommend you read the replies and quotes for yourself, but in the meantime, here’s a little round-up of some favourites.

1.

Someone described my favorite fragrance as “the LinkedIn of perfumes” — Lindsay Goldwert (@lindsaygoldwert) April 8, 2023

2.

I was moving out of my old flat, and because I’d packed all my clothes all I had to wear on moving day was a pair of 3/4 shorts and an old striped t-shirt. As I was hauling a suitcase of stuff down to the car, some guy in the back lane yelled at me “HAVE A NICE TRIP, SAILOR BOY” https://t.co/K1wG6LY4tr — Paul Anthony Jones (@paulanthjones) April 9, 2023

3.

4.

This has to be top 5 https://t.co/YOtepPIZCt pic.twitter.com/13FRfAEzCo — mid dick energy (@bruhbushka) April 8, 2023

5.

rolling stone did NOT hold back at all https://t.co/nZ5YGfhlYA pic.twitter.com/pHhg3MFywz — . (@LAHXLLUClNATlON) April 11, 2023

6.

7.

Someone looked at my profile photo and said "Leave some forehead for the rest of us". — Daniel (@VoteLewko) April 9, 2023

8.

He looks like a police sketch of his brother. — Robert Barba (@Barbawire) April 9, 2023

9.

Haven't talked about my grandma in a while. She's been losing her memory, which is devastating. At Thanksgiving, she had no idea who I was, but after hamming it up at dinner, she perks up and says: "EUGENE! When did you get handsome? But why are you still SO dumb and loud." https://t.co/IfuDPNhs5i — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) April 9, 2023

10.