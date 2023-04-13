‘What’s an insult you’ll never forget?’ – 19 absolute zingers
While we don’t suggest anyone goes around being mean to people, we have to admit that we enjoy a good insult – especially when the recipient could do with being taken down a peg or twelve.
This tweet opened the door to a flood of great insults.
What’s an insult you’ll never forget?
— Zaza Man (@Zazamyodor) April 6, 2023
We highly recommend you read the replies and quotes for yourself, but in the meantime, here’s a little round-up of some favourites.
1.
Someone described my favorite fragrance as “the LinkedIn of perfumes”
— Lindsay Goldwert (@lindsaygoldwert) April 8, 2023
2.
I was moving out of my old flat, and because I’d packed all my clothes all I had to wear on moving day was a pair of 3/4 shorts and an old striped t-shirt. As I was hauling a suitcase of stuff down to the car, some guy in the back lane yelled at me “HAVE A NICE TRIP, SAILOR BOY” https://t.co/K1wG6LY4tr
— Paul Anthony Jones (@paulanthjones) April 9, 2023
3.
MOMENT https://t.co/ZXQuXm7BQU pic.twitter.com/5RaXD9x44V
— Shivli⸆⸉ | OPEN (@winetubswift13) April 11, 2023
4.
This has to be top 5 https://t.co/YOtepPIZCt pic.twitter.com/13FRfAEzCo
— mid dick energy (@bruhbushka) April 8, 2023
5.
rolling stone did NOT hold back at all https://t.co/nZ5YGfhlYA pic.twitter.com/pHhg3MFywz
— . (@LAHXLLUClNATlON) April 11, 2023
6.
Really cant unsee this https://t.co/NV6UXoPM8T pic.twitter.com/vyZhoVcngm
— (@HayatHa06417343) April 8, 2023
7.
Someone looked at my profile photo and said "Leave some forehead for the rest of us".
— Daniel (@VoteLewko) April 9, 2023
8.
He looks like a police sketch of his brother.
— Robert Barba (@Barbawire) April 9, 2023
9.
Haven't talked about my grandma in a while. She's been losing her memory, which is devastating.
At Thanksgiving, she had no idea who I was, but after hamming it up at dinner, she perks up and says: "EUGENE! When did you get handsome? But why are you still SO dumb and loud." https://t.co/IfuDPNhs5i
— Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) April 9, 2023
10.
https://t.co/VYRUIkrIAk pic.twitter.com/ZGfqw79CUs
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) April 12, 2023