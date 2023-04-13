Life

Latest in an occasional series, Tinder exchange (strictly speaking, monologue) of the week is surely this,

‘How to get unmatched by a British guy 101,’ said thelilbel over on Reddit.

Ooof.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘British fella here, I’d be charmed by your grasp of my native language and would respectfully invite you to park your fanny on my boat race.’

younevershouldnt ‘Did he actually unmatch you? ‘If so, he is a national embarrassment.’

danimuse ‘Not yet but I wouldn’t be surprised if he does lmao.’

thelilbel ‘Nah that’s not unmatching material, that would get a smirk/chuckle and response alike…well from me anyway.’

bearwright1 ‘I’m British and I found it funny. That’s pretty accurate for, say, a young guy from London and the South East of England. Keep it up 👍’

North_Ad_5372 ‘Finally all my time watching love island UK has paid off lmao.’

thelilbel ‘You should add more xx to your messages for a closer tone.’

Radelneh ‘Came here to say this. He probably won’t understand unless you sign the message with an x.’

FluffyPurpleBear

Source Reddit u/thelilbel