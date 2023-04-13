An American dunked on Australia’s lack of ‘gun rights’ and was owned into next year

Politics

Mass shootings in the United States are on the rise, with at least 146 so far this year and – as no-one anywhere needs reminding – it’s still only April.

There’s a frankly terrifying (and very informative) website which collects incidents of US shootings called the Gun Violence Archive .

We mention it because of this particular exchange which went viral on Reddit, after David Hogg, one of the founders of March For Our Lives, drew this comparison between Australia and the US.

Someone called Jay Dix, who describes himself as a ‘Retired Detective. Pure Blood, Texan 100%. Armorer of 12 weapon platforms. Weapons/Police tactics instructor … Nothing special’ – wasn’t happy and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for him.

Bravo Jane Caro, author, social commentator, documentary maker and owner of Jay Dix.

‘Just like to clarify that Australia has NEVER had a school shooting, not even in 2012 or before the firearms amnesty in 1996 after the Port Arthur Massacre. Literally never.’

