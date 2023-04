Twitter

There’s a rather fabulous Twitter account called ‘Craziest Interactions’ – @crazyinteract – which is full of out of the ordinary exchanges which are often very funny and sometimes just plain, well, crazy.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and here are 18 of the absolute craziest. Have a read while we go for a lie down.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.



(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.



(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)