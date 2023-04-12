‘What words have completely lost all meaning?’ – 18 strong suggestions

Life

Someone named u/HellomynameisKuuro asked Reddit –

What words have completely lost all meaning?

Luckily, those words hadn’t lost their meaning and there were plenty of suggestions for us to choose from.

These are some words (and phrases) that cropped up a lot.

1.

Premium. I’ve seen quite a few companies slap the ‘premium’ label on products to dance around the fact that’s its just the generic, base model of whatever the product is.

Unfortunate_Derek

2.



Rockcreekforge

Via

3.

Gaslighting. It now just means telling someone a lie.

VodkaMargarine

4.

Exponential. As far as I can tell, most people seem to think it means “a lot”.

askljof

5.

In the USA, I feel that “groomer” has been so over-used to describe the people you don’t like that the actual definition no longer matters.

bp516

6.



Paindexter

Via

7.

Decimate. I see on the news that a tornado has “decimated” a city, or a virus has “decimated” bee numbers, or a stock market crash has “decimated” the market, and I think to myself, “oh that’s good, only 10% was lost”.

cszintiyl

8.

Your call is important to us.

hi-bb-tokens-bb

9.